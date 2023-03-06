Police are appealing for witnesses after reports of shots being fired at a vehicle in Stechford on Saturday night (4 March).

The incident happened on Station Road at around 11.40pm.

Shots were also believed to be fired around 40 minutes later in Caldwell Road after a group of men got out of a car.

Officers from West Midlands police attended both scenes however no reports of injuries have yet been made.

The scenes have been forensically examined and CCTV from the areas will be reviewed.

Patrols are being carried out to offer reassurance to people in the area and investigators ask anyone who has any information or dashcam footage to get in touch.