A woman, 89, has died after a crash in Nottingham city centre.

Emergency services were called to Huntingdon Street at around 10am on Saturday (4 March).

Mar Raynor was taken to hospital with serious injuries and died shortly after.

Police arrested a 29-year-old woman at the scene on suspicion of driving a motor vehicle while unfit through alcohol or drugs.

She was later arrested on suspicion of causing death by careless driving.

Road closures were put in place on Huntingdon Street near to Union Street for several hours, while police investigated the crash.

Officers are now appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident or has any dash-cam footage to get in touch.

Sergeant Mark Baker, of Nottinghamshire Police’s Road Policing and Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “A woman sadly died following this tragic incident.

“We have specialist officers continuing to support her family and our thoughts remain with them at this extremely difficult time.

“Our investigation is still ongoing into what happened, and we would ask anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has any CCTV or dash-cam footage to get in touch with us on 101, quoting incident number 232 of 4 March 2023.”