Leicestershire cricketer Rehan Ahmed took a wicket as he became the youngest man to play a One Day International for England.The spinner bowled a maximum 10 overs in the match against Bangladesh in Chattogram and took a wicket with his last ball.Aged just 18 years and 205 days, he is almost a full year younger than the previous record holder Ben Hollioake, who was 19 years and 195 days.

As a specialist spin bowler, he could well play in the World Cup in India later this year, which has friendly conditions for that type of bowling.Ahmed made history in December by becoming England's youngest Test player when he made his debut against Pakistan.His success with the one day team was not quite a spectacular as his test debut - where he took five wickets.

Rehan Ahmed bowls during a match between Durham County Cricket Club and Leicestershire County Cricket Club in June 2022. Credit: PA Images

Who is England cricketer Rehan Ahmed?

Born on 13 August 2004, Ahmed was raised in a Nottingham, cricket crazy household.

How old is Rehan Ahmed?

The 18-year-old resides with former Pakistan cricketer, Naeem Ahmed and his two brothers, Farhan and Raheem, who also play the sport.

Which team does Rehan Ahmed play for?

But he made his List A debut on July 2021 for Leicestershire in the 2021 Royal London One-Day Cup.

Ahmed was then chosen to be part of the 2022 ICC Under-19 England Cricket World Cup squad, after leaving a good impression on his coaching staff.

He also signed a contract extension until 2026 with Leicestershire Foxes where he would go on to then make his first-class debut and Twenty20 all in May.

What happened in Rehan Ahmed's Test debut?

On 17 November 2022, Ahmed featured in England's away Test series against Pakistan - where his father was born.

He became the youngest male cricketer from England to do so at the age of 18 years and 126 days.

And he took five wickets for 48 runs making him the youngest male to get a five-fer on his Test debut.