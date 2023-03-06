Woman, 50, being held at secure mental health facility after five-year-old boy stabbed to death
A woman from Coventry is being held at a secure mental health facility after being charged with the murder of a five-year-old boy who died while in her care.
Elena Anghel was not required to enter a plea when she appeared at Warwick Crown Court via video-link today (Monday 6 March).
Anghel was detained under the Mental Health Act after David-Mario Lazar died from a stab wound at his home in Poplar Road, Earlsdon, on 25 January last year.
The 50-year-old, who has been remanded into further custody, is being held at a secure mental health facility pending her trial.
She was assisted by an interpreter during her 11-minute hearing.
Judge Andrew Lockhart KC heard submissions from counsel before adjourning the case until April 5, ahead of a trial before a High Court judge which is expected to begin on June 19.