A woman from Coventry is being held at a secure mental health facility after being charged with the murder of a five-year-old boy who died while in her care.

Elena Anghel was not required to enter a plea when she appeared at Warwick Crown Court via video-link today (Monday 6 March).

Anghel was detained under the Mental Health Act after David-Mario Lazar died from a stab wound at his home in Poplar Road, Earlsdon, on 25 January last year.

The 50-year-old, who has been remanded into further custody, is being held at a secure mental health facility pending her trial.

She was assisted by an interpreter during her 11-minute hearing.

Judge Andrew Lockhart KC heard submissions from counsel before adjourning the case until April 5, ahead of a trial before a High Court judge which is expected to begin on June 19.