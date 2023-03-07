A yellow weather warning for snow and ice is in place across the Midlands.

It means there is a 90% chance that the region could be hit with severe cold weather, icy conditions and heavy snow from now until the end of Thursday 9 March.

Overnight temperatures could reach as low as -2 celsius.

The level 3 alert covers Stoke-on-Trent, Shrewsbury, Hereford, Lichfield, Nottingham, Lincoln, Mansfield and Worksop.

It could cause delays on the road and rail, rural communities could be cut off and there is a chance of power cuts.

Snow covered tops of the Malvern Hills this morning Credit: Sam Bancroft

How to keep your home warm in the cold weather:

Make sure that your radiators are not obstructed by curtains or furniture.

Draw your curtains at dusk to help keep the heat generated inside your rooms.

Insulate your hot water cylinder and pipes.

If you can't heat all the rooms you use, heat the living room throughout the day and your bedroom just before you go to bed.

Shut doors to keep heat in the rooms you use most.

If your heating system uses storage heaters, make sure that are set up in the most efficient way possible.

Help to save money on energy bills during cold weather:

Energy Saving Trust has a useful guide on understanding your energy bill.

Citizens Advice provide free energy advice and support via email, phone, or online.

Winter Fuel Payment- if you receive a state pension and If you were born on or before 25 September 1956, you will receive the Winter Fuel Payment which is worth between £250 and £600.

Cold Weather Payment- between the 1 November and 31 March people claiming certain benefits will receive a payment of £25 if the average temperature in your area is recorded as, or forecast to be, zero degrees celsius or below for 7 consecutive days.

Warm Home Discount - a one-off payment deducting £140 from energy bills for older and low-income households.

What can you do to stay healthy in the cold weather?