A 150-year-old hunt in Derbyshire has been disbanded due to 'increasing urbanisation'.

It's a move that anti-hunt protesters have heralded as an end of a 'reign of terror' for Derbyshire's foxes.

The controversial hunt dates back to the 18th century.

The hunt will still be able to go ahead next season however, by country-sharing with the hunts in North Staffordshire, South Notts and the Moorlands.

A spokesperson from the Meynell and South Staffordshire Hunt said: “As a result of increasing urbanisation and development across the countryside, from the 2023/24 season the Meynell and South Staffordshire Hunt will be country sharing with the North Staffordshire, South Notts and Moorlands Hunts, which will be continuing to operate in the remaining hunt-able areas.

"The Meynell and South Staffordshire hounds are being re-homed to these and kennels of other registered packs of hounds.

"The reorganisation will ensure the future of trail hunting across Derbyshire and Staffordshire and that people will continue to be able to follow hounds across the two counties."

A spokesperson from Derby Hunt Saboteurs said: "We are glad that some of the wildlife in Derbyshire may at long last get some peace. The reign of terror over the foxes of Derbyshire is over. Long live the fox."

Polly Portwin, director of the Campaign for Hunting at the Countryside Alliance, said: "With our ever-changing landscape, this forward-thinking strategy is both logical and sensible as costs rise and available land disappears.

"Hunting has always adapted whether that’s as a result of changes in the law, farming practices or other factors out of their control, so mergers and country-sharing remain fundamental to the future of hunting and there will no doubt be other packs that plan ahead and make similar positive changes in forthcoming seasons."