The High Court has quashed the findings of an inquest into the death of a woman in Birmingham following new evidence.

The body of 33-year-old Samantha Foulds was found in a disused office building in Digbeth in January 2020 after a fire.

At the original inquest in April 2020, the area coroner for Birmingham and Solihull found Ms Foulds death had been accidental, as a result of burns.

However, on Tuesday (7th March), two judges at the High Court quashed this finding after a later post-mortem showed that it was likely Ms Foulds was dead before the fire started.

The request was supported by the coroner who had carried out the inquest, as well as Ms Foulds’ father.

Bridget Dolan KC, for the coroner, described the case as “factually unusual” and said that under current legislation, coroners cannot overturn their own inquests and instead have to ask senior judges.

Lady Justice Thirlwall, sitting with Mr Justice Jay, said Ms Foulds had been sleeping rough around the time of her death.

The court in London heard the disused office building was used by rough sleepers, with small fires lit from time to time.

It was initially thought Ms Foulds had started a fire to keep herself warm.

Lady Justice Thirlwall said: “At the time her body was discovered it was the view of the police and fire services that it had not been set deliberately.”

“On the evidence available at the time of the original inquest, a finding of accidental death was made."

However, after West Midlands Police contacted the senior coroner, a forensic post-mortem was carried out “in light of new evidence” in May 2020 which found no evidence of smoke inhalation.

Lady Justice Thirlwall added: “He concluded the death had occurred before the fire took place.

“It is plain there have been a number of twists and turns in this case as it came to court.”

The two judges ruled the original inquest’s conclusion “cannot stand” and overturned it, with a new inquest due to be carried out.