Around 10 properties have been evacuated so far in Beeston in Nottinghamshire due to a burst water main.

Water was seen shooting metres into the air from the pipe near Gwenbrook Avenue.

High Road has been closed, with a cordon in place and trams in the area have been stopped.

It has been suggested by some residents that the leak is coming from the former Nottingham College site on High Road, which is being redeveloped into a mixed residential development.

Flood in Beeston, Nottinghamshire Credit: Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service

Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service say anyone required to leave their property will be asked to do so by the emergency services.

Severn Trent Water are also at the scene, working to resolve the incident.

A spokesperson said: "We have been made aware that a third party contractor has caused some damage to our network.

The roads in Beeston Credit: Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service

"Our teams have arrived on-site and are preparing to carry out the repairs on High Road."We'd like to apologise to those who have been affected by this and we’ll make sure we continue updating this page with information to keep you fully informed."

On Twitter, tram operator NET said: "Due to a burst water main, we have no service between Cator Lane & Beeston.

"NCT Orange Line buses are currently accepting our tickets and passes. We apologise for any inconvenience caused."

More updates to follow.