Nicola Payne went missing near to her parents home in Coventry, aged 18, on 14 December 1991. Credit: Payne family

The mother of Nicola Payne, who went missing as a teenager over 30 years ago, has died.

Marilyn Payne's family announced her death and said in a Facebook post that she was a "tenacious woman who never gave up on finding her daughter and laying her to rest".

Nicola went missing near to her parents home in Coventry, aged 18, on 14 December 1991. She had a seven-month-old son.

A huge police operation was launched but despite numerous searches over the past three decades, she has never been found.

Nicola's parents, Marilyn and John Payne, pictured in 2012 making an appeal for information regarding the whereabouts of their daughter. Credit: PA Images

Police believe the mother-of-one was abducted and murdered. Two men suspected of her murder, were cleared after a trial in 2015.

Nicola's family remained desperate to understand exactly what had happened to her.

Marilyn Payne had been at the forefront of that effort, alongside her husband John.

A post on Facebook confirmed the death of Marilyn Payne, 77, who has died without knowing what happened to her daughter.

It read: "Nicola’s family are devastated to announce the death of her mum, Marilyn Payne. A tenacious woman who never gave up on finding her daughter and laying her to rest.

“The bravery she showed was extraordinary, and now her determination will continue through her family and many friends in order to finally bring Nicola home.”

A £100,000 reward for information which leads to the recovery of Nicola's body remains on offer - which the family increased from £30,000 in 2018.

The family’s campaign for answers will now be led by Nicola’s brothers Scott, 55, and Nigel, 57, and her cousin Amanda Eales, 42.

Nicola Payne with her seven-month-old son, Owen, before she disappeared. Credit: Payne family

Where did Nicola Payne go missing?

Ms Payne was walking from her boyfriend's address to her parents' house - on Woodway Close in Coventry - at around 12.00pm on 14 December 1991.

She is thought to have walked across a patch of land known as the Black Pad - but never arrived at her parents' house.

Do police know where Nicola Payne might be?

Over the past 32 years police have continued to follow up occasional leads, including numerous searches of Coombe Abbey Country Park, in 2012 they dug up an area near Purcell Road and then in 2020, searching a stretch of canal.

Police divers search a canal near Rugby in February 2020. Credit: PA Images

Police believe Nicola Payne was abducted and murdered. Her family say they're resigned to the fact that she will not be alive.

The family have also hired a private forensics team in the past, although searches have been unsuccessful.

Anyone with information on Nicola's disappearance is urged to contacts West Midlands Police on 101.