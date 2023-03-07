Thousands of pounds spent on Nottingham Castle after it closed it's doors
Nottingham City Council has revealed it’s spent £229,000 maintaining Nottingham Castle since the attraction closed last November.
The authority claims the money went towards utility bills and payments to keep the site secure.
The castle was returned to the council's control after the charitable trust which was running it went into liquidation.
However, councillors at a meeting were unable to give a reopening date and a council board overseeing the improvements announced it had set a deadline of the end of June to decide the castle's future.
The news comes after a three-year £33 million renovation, which saw the castle reopen in June 2021.
A new visitor centre was created together with exhibition galleries, interactive displays, a children's adventure area in the old castle moat and a showcase of local industries.
Nottingham Castle had hopes of becoming a "world-class" heritage site, rivalling Warwick and York - sadly visitor numbers were well below what the trust expected.
It said visitor numbers had "remained highly unpredictable and significantly below forecasts' and that the Castle experienced a particularly tough summer that has negatively impacted expected funding streams".
At the time of the closures announcement Councillor Pavlos Kotsonis, Nottingham City Council’s portfolio holder for leisure, culture & planning, said the castle's closure would be a "significant blow" for the city and its visitor economy.
A quick look at the history of Nottingham Castle:
The first Norman castle was built on the site of the Nottingham Castle we see today - 'Castle Rock' - in 1068 and it was made of wood! Construction started two years after the Battle of Hastings, on the orders of William the Conqueror.
It was added to extensively through the Medieval period and it became an important royal fortress and occasional royal residence for Kings including Edward III and Henry VII.
Nottingham Castle was occupied by supporters of Prince John while King Richard I ("the Lionheart") was away - including the Sheriff of Nottingham. In the legends of Robin Hood, Nottingham Castle is the scene of the final showdown between the Sheriff and the heroic outlaw.
The 'Ducal Mansion' was built on the site on the castle in 1660 but was burned down during riots in 1831. The mansion was restored in 1835 and became a museum and art gallery - featuring a top-lit picture gallery modelled after the Grand Gallery of the Louvre in Paris.