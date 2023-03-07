Nottingham City Council has revealed it’s spent £229,000 maintaining Nottingham Castle since the attraction closed last November.

The authority claims the money went towards utility bills and payments to keep the site secure.

The castle was returned to the council's control after the charitable trust which was running it went into liquidation.

However, councillors at a meeting were unable to give a reopening date and a council board overseeing the improvements announced it had set a deadline of the end of June to decide the castle's future.

The news comes after a three-year £33 million renovation, which saw the castle reopen in June 2021.

A new visitor centre was created together with exhibition galleries, interactive displays, a children's adventure area in the old castle moat and a showcase of local industries.

Nottingham Castle reopened in June last year after a three-year £33 million renovation Credit: ITV News Central

Nottingham Castle had hopes of becoming a "world-class" heritage site, rivalling Warwick and York - sadly visitor numbers were well below what the trust expected.

It said visitor numbers had "remained highly unpredictable and significantly below forecasts' and that the Castle experienced a particularly tough summer that has negatively impacted expected funding streams".

At the time of the closures announcement Councillor Pavlos Kotsonis, Nottingham City Council’s portfolio holder for leisure, culture & planning, said the castle's closure would be a "significant blow" for the city and its visitor economy.

A quick look at the history of Nottingham Castle: