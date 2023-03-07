People living in a Birmingham street have been told to stay indoors, following reports of a man who was stabbed last night (March 6).

It comes after police sealed off a residential street in Greaves Square, Kings Norton, this morning (March 7) and told residents to stay indoors after a firearm was found in the area.

Reports of a man who had been seen in possession of a gun triggered the force to lockdown the area overnight for further inspection - a handgun was later discovered and has been taken in for forensic examination.

Officers are reportedly searching back gardens in Greaves Square and conducting witness and CCTV enquiries in the vicinity of the residential area and Hillmeads Road.

A local man said his mum, who lives on Greaves Square, has been told by police to stay inside.

He said: "Police won't allow my mum to leave her house. "They're not letting anyone in or out of the square. Both sides of the street have been taped off by police."

A number of police vehicles remain at the scene. In a statement West Midlands Police said:

“We’re investigating after being called to Greaves Square in Kings Norton just before 10pm last night following a report of a stabbing.

“A man in his 20s was taken to hospital and was treated for minor injuries to his arm. He was discharged from hospital a short time later.

“At 10.20pm we received another report to Greaves Square, where a man had been seen in possession of a firearm. A handgun was later located at the scene, and has been recovered for forensic examination. The area was sealed off overnight for a further search this morning.

A man in his 20s was taken to hospital to be treated for stab injuries Credit: BPM Media

“Shortly after 1am this morning, several casings and damage to a property was discovered in Hillmeads Road. No-one was reported to have been injured.

This morning officers have been out conducting witness and CCTV enquiries in the vicinity of Greaves Square and Hillmeads Road. A search has been conducted within the cordoned area and the roads have been reopened.

Officers are keeping an open mind as to the motivations behind the incidents and are working to establish any links between the incidents. No arrests have been made. Officers are actively patrolling the area and the investigation continues.

We understand that such incidents cause concern within communities. We ask that anyone with information who hasn’t already spoken to us, contact us via Live Chat on our website or call us on 101 quoting log 4542 of 6/3.