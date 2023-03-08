A £10,000 reward is being offered to anyone who can provide information to help find a man wanted in connection with the death of a teenager in Birmingham.

16-year-old Sekou Doucoure was stabbed to death in Nursery Road, Lozells, on July 12, 2021.

He was discovered seriously injured by emergency services but died at the scene.

Sekou Doucoure Credit: West Midlands Police

West Midlands Police are also trying to find the suspect, Ishmael Farquharson, who is allegedly involved in the death of the teenager last summer.

He is aged between 30 and 35, and on Crimestoppers 'most wanted list'.Sekou had previously lived in Nottingham where he had played for The Rossoneri, a youth club based in The Meadows, before the young goalkeeper had a spell at Nottingham Forest Academy.

Sekou Doucoure Credit: BPM Media

Sekou’s mother has previously released a statement, reading: “My son was a lovely, hardworking, kind and respectful boy. He absolutely loved his family and close friends.“His biggest passion was playing football. He had his whole life ahead of him. He was taken from us too soon and in the worst possible way.

"I am begging anyone who may have any information that could help bring the culprits to face the law and keep them away from our society, before any other child’s life is taken away.”

Nursery Road Credit: Google

Two teenagers were found guilty of killing Sekou Doucoure last month.

Pierre Thomas, 18, from Birmingham, was found guilty of manslaughter and possessing a firearm or imitation firearm with intent to cause fear of violence.

A 16-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was found guilty of manslaughter and possessing a firearm or imitation firearm with intent to cause fear of violence.

Neither of them had stabbed Sekou.