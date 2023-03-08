Body found inside fire-hit outbuilding as police probe gets under way

Detectives have launched an investigation after a body was found inside a fire-hit outbuilding in Stoke-on-Trent.

Emergency services were called to reports of a blaze at a house in Shelton Old Road, in the city centre at around 7:55pm on March 7.

Staffordshire Police have this afternoon confirmed that a body was found inside the outbuilding.

Cops say they are working hard to identify a next of kin and "establish the circumstances of the fire".Today, a cordon was in place on adjoining Floyd Street while an alleyway linking to Charlton Street was also taped off.

Fire investigators and forensics have been at the scene throughout the day while officers have also been conducting door-to-door enquiries.

A spokesman for Staffordshire Police said: "We are appealing for information after a body was discovered following an outbuilding fire in Stoke-on-Trent."We were called to the property on Shelton Old Road at around 7.55pm yesterday (March 7) following reports of a fire.

"Our colleagues from Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service were already at the scene."Officers attended alongside paramedics from West Midlands Ambulance Service and the fire was quickly extinguished by fire crews."Sadly, a body was found inside the outbuilding. Formal identification will take place in due course."We are currently working hard to identify their next of kin and establish the circumstances of the fire.

"A scene remains at the location and officers are continuing with their door-to-door enquiries."Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service, who sent crews from Hanley and Newcastle-under-Lyme to the scene, say a joint investigation to determine the cause of the blaze is underway.A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesman said: "We were called to reports of a fire on Shelton Old Road at 7:56pm.

"One ambulance and a paramedic officer attended the scene.

"On arrival we discovered one patient. Sadly, it quickly became apparent nothing could be done to save them and they were confirmed dead at the scene."