Linda Davis, 71, died after suffering a severe traumatic brain injury as a result of the fall. Credit: Nottinghamshire Police

A boy, 14, has been sentenced after causing the death of a grandmother who he hit while riding an e-scooter.

Pedestrian Linda Davis, 71, was injured when she was hit by the teenager on a privately-owned e-scooter on the pavement in Southwell Road East, Rainworth in Nottinghamshire, on June 2 last year.

Mrs Davis, who was known as Lou, died six days later in hospital after suffering a severe traumatic brain injury as a result of the fall.

The boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, said at the scene that he 'didn't see her and he hit her', after calling emergency services.

Mrs Davis' daughter told the court: "My heart was broken and I never expected to lose my mum in such a devastating way".

A victim impact statement from Mr Davis revealed his heartbreak after his wife's death. They were married for 52 years.

He said: "She was the centre of my world and my reason for living".

Credit: PA Images

The teenager, who previously pleaded guilty to driving an e-scooter, without insurance or a licence when he caused the death of Mrs Davis, was sentenced today (Wednesday 8 March) at Nottingham Youth Court.

District Judge Leo Pyle, said contrary public to belief, "the vehicle cannot be used in a public place or on the pavement".

He has been given a 12-month referral order, six-month parenting order to attend sessions, and a five-year driving ban.

A victim surcharge was imposed of £26 and £85 towards prosecution costs - which his parents will pay.

His must sign a contract to complete objectives.

Where can people ride e-scooters?

According to the Department for Transport, it is illegal to use privately-owned e-scooters on pavements, footpaths, cycle tracks and cycle lanes on roads. Riders must have a driving licence.

To be used on public roads and in public spaces lawfully, they must conform to a number of requirements, including being insured, taxed, and used with relevant safety equipment and other conditions.

However, the DfT website states that "it is likely that they (riders) will find it very difficult to comply with all of these requirements", meaning their use on public roads would effectively be a criminal offence.

They can be used on private land, with the landowner’s permission.

Around 1,300 e-scooters are currently available for hire in Nottingham under the city council’s SuperPedestrian scheme, a Government-backed trial running until May 2024.

These are legal on public roads in some areas of the city under certain conditions, but riders must be aged at least 18 and hold at least a provisional driving licence