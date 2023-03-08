Trams in Nottinghamshire 'significantly disrupted' due to huge flooding caused by Beeston burst pipe
Video by Ashley Kirk
Trams in Nottinghamshire are still 'significantly disrupted' this morning due to huge flooding in Beeston.
There has been no services between University of Nottingham and Toton since early Tuesday afternoon.
A water mains burst in Beeston yesterday (7th March), sending water shooting metres into the air from the pipe near Gwenbrook Avenue.
Around 10 properties were evacuated.
Those forced to leave their properties gathered at a local church, while other residents tried to create makeshift barriers to stop the water from spreading.
In a Twitter post, NCT Tram said: "Disruption to services is expected to continue into Wednesday with no services between University of Nottingham and Toton.
"NCT Orange buses will be accepting tram tickets and passes. A limited bus service will also travel non-stop between Toton Lane and University of Nottingham."The service added: "Although the flooding is beyond our control, we would like to reassure customers that we will restore a full service as soon as it's possible to do so.
"We would like to thank our customers for their patience and understanding. We will keep you informed when the situation changes"
Emergency crews say the burst main has now been fixed - though Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue service say road closures still remain in place, while the water subsides.