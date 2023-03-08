Play Brightcove video

Video by Ashley Kirk

Trams in Nottinghamshire are still 'significantly disrupted' this morning due to huge flooding in Beeston.

There has been no services between University of Nottingham and Toton since early Tuesday afternoon.

A water mains burst in Beeston yesterday (7th March), sending water shooting metres into the air from the pipe near Gwenbrook Avenue.

Water spraying over homes in Beeston Credit: Ashley Kirk

Around 10 properties were evacuated.

Those forced to leave their properties gathered at a local church, while other residents tried to create makeshift barriers to stop the water from spreading.

In a Twitter post, NCT Tram said: "Disruption to services is expected to continue into Wednesday with no services between University of Nottingham and Toton.

Credit: Ashley Kirk

"NCT Orange buses will be accepting tram tickets and passes. A limited bus service will also travel non-stop between Toton Lane and University of Nottingham."The service added: "Although the flooding is beyond our control, we would like to reassure customers that we will restore a full service as soon as it's possible to do so.

Bins and sand bags put up as defences Credit: Ashley Kirk

"We would like to thank our customers for their patience and understanding. We will keep you informed when the situation changes"

Emergency crews say the burst main has now been fixed - though Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue service say road closures still remain in place, while the water subsides.