The daughter of a grandmother, 71, who was killed by an e-scooter says 'nothing will ever repair the damage that has been done.'

Pedestrian Linda Davis, was injured when she was hit by the teenager on a privately-owned e-scooter on the pavement in Southwell Road East, Rainworth in Nottinghamshire, on June 2 last year.

Mrs Davis, who was known as Lou, died six days later in hospital after suffering a severe traumatic brain injury as a result of the fall.

Today a 14-year-old boy, who can't be named for legal reasons, has been sentenced for causing her death after hitting her while riding an e-scooter.

Lou Formerly worked as a cleaner for Nottinghamshire Police, covering most stations including force headquarters and Epperstone. She finished working for the force around 2006.

Her daughter, Rebecca Williams, said: “This boy’s choices and actions that day took my mum’s life and changed our lives forever. My family and I are now living with the impact of her loss every single day. I would never wish this pain on someone else.

“Mum was a very youthful, lively, and amazing nan. She would do anything for her family and was loved so much."

"She never let her age stop her doing anything. She would always join in in silly games, whether she’d be dancing around the kitchen, throwing parties or riding toy tractors.

“Nothing will ever repair the damage that has been done but I desperately hope my mum’s case will make children and parents think about and understand the real-life devastating consequences of illegally riding an e-scooter before they buy or use one.

“What happened to my mum should never happen again. I don’t want her to be just another statistic, if I can just help make someone else stop and think before they get on an e-scooter then at least my mum’s life won’t have been taken in vain.

“I want people to make sure they are fully aware of the laws regarding the use of e-scooters and the harm they can cause if they are ridden illegally or in a dangerous or antisocial manner. As soon as you’re riding one you have to be responsible.”

The 14-year-old boy has been given a 12-month referral order, six-month parenting order to attend sessions, and a five-year driving ban.

A victim surcharge was imposed of £26 and £85 towards prosecution costs - which his parents will pay.

His must sign a contract to complete objectives.