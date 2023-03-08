Former ITV News Central presenter Bob Warman to receive MBE at Windsor Castle

Former ITV News Central presenter Bob Warman will receive his MBE at Windsor Castle today.

Bob is one of the world's longest standing television presenters.

He presented regional news in the Central/Midlands region from 1973 until his retirement last July.

He's been awarded an MBE for services to Broadcasting and Journalism in the West Midlands.

In a previous interview, Bob Warman said: "Well I feel very honoured and it must be the proudest moment of my life.

"The whole thing has come as a complete surprise but I'd like to thank those who have nominated me and who think I am worthy of this award."

Bob at ATV

Bob's career started in April 1973 when he joined Central's predecessor ATV - the same year which saw the end of the American War in Vietnam and when Britain joined the Common Market.

He went on to cover every single type of story from the Birmingham pub bombings to the closure of the world famous Longbridge car works - as well as fronting up charity marathons.

Bob Warman's other notable achievements:

Bob, who was named as one of the 100 ‘Great Brummies’ during Birmingham’s Centenary as a city, attended preparatory school in Shrewsbury.

Bob’s achievements include being a recipient of the Baird Medal, The Royal Television Society’s highest honour in recognition of ‘his outstanding contribution to the Midlands television community’.

He is the President of the Birmingham Press Club and a Life Vice President of the Journalists’ Charity. He is also a patron of Acorns Children’s Hospice.

He is also the recipient of an Honorary Doctorate from Birmingham City University.