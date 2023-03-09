Play Brightcove video

The father of a doctor who killed herself, blaming the hospital that she worked in, says that change is needed to avoid the same thing happening to others.

Dr Vaishnavi Kumar took her life last June aged 35.

Her father Dr Ravi Kumar says that in a note she left behind she blamed the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, where she worked.

He said: "Summing up in the last paragraph she said: 'it's all because of the QE and she apologised for what she is doing, she said she can't take it anymore'.

Dr Ravi Kumar has spoken about his daughter Dr Vaishnavi Kumar Credit: ITV Central

The inquest into her death also found some other issues that had been troubling her, including a recent family bereavement but her father said that there were ongoing issues with her training, and her friends said she had spoken to them in more detail about her workplace.

"It's the work culture, where some consultants were very belittling and condescending and when she was handing over in the mornings they would roll their eyes like that and even laughing at her, that kind of stuff.

"She was a very senior and well respected trainee and everybody said she had very good knowledge of the subjects."

Dr Vaishnavi Kumar is pictured with her parents Credit: Dr Ravi Kumar

The hospital's Trust, University Hospitals Birmingham NHS Foundation Trust, is currently the subject of three reviews looking at allegations made by whistleblowers in recent news reports and broader leadership and cultural issues at the Trust.

The first review was promised by the end of January and then expected today (9th March) but is still yet to be published.

The ICB who are doing the reviews said today that the first one has been done but the delay in publication is so that some organisations and individuals can respond.

Dr Ravi Kumar says he is waiting on the review to see if any action will be taken regarding the experience his daughter detailed.

He said: "The important thing is to realise that these things are happening, the second thing is to identify why it is happening and who are the people behind it, who is doing it.

"If they have been named, take action against them so that people can have confidence that something can be done if they complain, otherwise people will just say what is the point.

"Often it is the junior or trainee doctors or sometimes even the nurses and they are worried about their career prospects."

In response UHB has said: “Dr Vaishnavi Kumar was a much loved and respected doctor who was popular with colleagues and patients alike.

“Her unexpected death was a tragedy, and our heartfelt condolences remain with Vaishnavi’s family.”