Two violent criminals wielded a hammer and a dog chain in a vicious street attack in Nottinghamshire.

Owen Gamlin and Bradley Hodgkinson launched the attack in Westfield Lane, Mansfield, as tensions over an alleged unpaid debt boiled over.

After spotting their three victims walking along the road, the pair pulled over in a car and immediately became violent.

Gamlin, aged 24, was caught on CCTV as he approached the group and began swinging the hammer.

Three victims attacked

He struck a young woman in the chest before turning his attention to his main target, a man in his 40s.

Gamlin then repeatedly beat the man about the head and neck with the weapon - leaving him bleeding heavily and requiring hospital treatment.

Hodgkinson, also 24, then joined the fray, using a heavy chain dog lead to repeatedly beat another of the group – a man in his 20s – about the head and body.

The violence broke out on the afternoon of Monday, 27 June 2022.

Both men were later arrested several hours after the attack when their car was pulled over in Garibaldi Road, Clipstone.

What did they get?

Gamlin, of Arundel Drive, Mansfield, pleaded guilty to charges of wounding with intent and causing actual bodily harm.

Hodgkinson, of Alcock Avenue, Mansfield, pleaded guilty to unlawful wounding and possessing an offensive weapon.

Appearing at Nottingham Crown Court on Tuesday, they were both handed jail sentences.

Gamlin was jailed for five years and three months and must serve an additional two years and nine months on licence.

Hodgkinson was jailed for 30 months.

'Vicious and sustained attack'

PC Holly Cotter, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This was a vicious and sustained assault that could easily have led to some very serious injuries for the victims.

“This kind of violence is utterly unacceptable and will always generate a very strong police response.

“Thanks to some excellent work by officers on the ground, both men were very quickly identified and bought into custody.

“I am pleased they have now been sentenced and hope this result sends out a very clear message to others about the likely consequences of this kind of behaviour.”