The Midlands is bracing for strong winds bringing blizzard conditions and travel disruption.

The Met Office has issued an amber warning for “strong winds bringing blizzard conditions” and up to 40cm of snow to the area stretching Stoke-on-Trent.

The amber weather warning lasts for 21 hours from 3pm on Thursday – and “significant disruption” to transport, power lines and phone network coverage is likely.

A fourth yellow warning for snow covers all of the UK north of Birmingham, spanning from 7am on Thursday until 2pm on Friday.

Customers using Birmingham Airport are advised to check arrivals and departures pages on the website for updates on your flight status.

They've had a full team de-icing the runway throughout overnight, ready to clear snow if required.

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has placed all regions of England under a level 3 cold weather alert – lasting until midnight on Thursday.

Agostinho Sousa, a consultant at UKHSA, said the cold weather could have a “serious impact” on people’s health, particularly the elderly, while Age UK has urged people to check in with their older neighbours and relatives.

Emergency Services

National Highways has warned drivers in the West Midlands not to travel unless their journey is essential.

The M5 northbound remains closed within J4 Rubery, Bromesgrove and Stourbridge, following a serious collision.

West Midlands Ambulance Service was called at 12.16am to a collision involving a car and a lorry on junction 4 North on the M5 in Uffdown and Waseley. Traffic is being diverted via the exit and entry slip roads.

Four people have been taken to hospital.

A West Midlands spokeswoman said: “Upon arrival, ambulance staff found four patients from the car.

“The driver, a man, and two passengers who were both women had sustained serious injuries. They received advanced trauma care from ambulance staff at the scene.

“All three were conveyed to Queen Elizabeth Hospital under blue light conditions for further treatment”

“A third passenger had sustained non-serious injuries. She received treatment from ambulance staff and was conveyed to Sandwell District Hospital for further assessment.”

“The driver of the lorry did not require treatment.”

RAC Breakdown said there was “an increase in breakdowns” in a zone stretching west from London along the M4 corridor and into Wales.

Rod Dennis, from RAC, said: “We’re continuing to monitor the weather situation closely, but with further snow expected over the next few days there is still the potential for some significant disruption to journeys.“

"Even a little snow and ice can make roads treacherous, so we’re advising everyone who does set out to proceed extremely cautiously.

“We’re also conscious that there will be a large number of new drivers who may never have experienced snow on the roads before, so we urge them to take particular care and drive well within the speed limit to give themselves plenty of time to react should the vehicle in front run into difficulty.”

Mr Dennis advised motorists venturing out to prepare for their journeys by packing warm clothes and blankets, sturdy footwear, food and drink, and a portable phone charger.

A Met Office yellow warning for snow and ice covers northern Scotland until 10am on Thursday, along with central and southern areas of England and Wales from midnight until 7am.

Schools closed

A number of Birmingham schools have closed today due to the heavy snowfall.

Victoria College, on Bell Hill, in Northfield, is closed today.

The city college said on its website: "Due to the adverse weather conditions and for the safety of staff and students we have decided to close the college. Online learning is available on the website."

While Selly Oak Trust School is also closed today.

It says the school is closed to all students and staff today "due to snow, ice and freezing temperatures making the site unsafe." It adds: "Our team is working hard to make the site safe for opening tomorrow."

Birmingham schools closed:

Paganel Primary School in Selly Oak

Bellfield Junior School in Northfield

Hodge Hill Girls School

Uplands Manor Primary School in Smethwick

Mayfield School in Handsworth

Fortis Academy in Great Barr

Hillcrest School & Sixth Form Centre in Bartley Green

King Edward VI Five Ways School in Bartley Green

Queensbridge School in Moseley

Yardleys School in Tyseley

Colmers School & Sixth Form College, in Rednal, closed to year nine pupils

Victoria College, on Bell Hill, in Northfield

Selly Oak Trust School

Selly Park Girls School

Swanshurst School in Billesley

University of Birmingham School in Selly Oak

Rockwood Academy in Alum Rock

Sandwell schools closed:

High Point Academy

Springfield Primary School

Temple Meadow Primary School

Reddal Hill Primary School

Langley Primary

Harvills Hawthorn Primary

Oldbury Academy

Grace Mary Primary

Tividale Hall

Holly Lodge High

The Westminster School

Councils

Some councils have had to suspend some of their services due to the snow.

Coventry Council have suspended their bin collections and said: "A further assessment will be made, and we hope to get back out again as conditions improve.

Staffordshire County Council had their gritters out last night in preparation for today.

They said: "Our army of gritters will be out in force this evening and overnight as the cold snap continues to bite.

"Crews will be gritting major routes as the @metoffice forecasts snow showers, sleet and icy conditions for parts of the county into the weekend.