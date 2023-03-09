Play Brightcove video

Police have released CCTV footage to identify two men following a burglary, where a woman in her 80's was punched in the face.

The incident happened shortly before 4.30pm on Sunday 8 January in Coleman Road, Leicester.

The woman opened the front door of her home and was punched in the face, before her bank cards and mobile phone were stolen.

She was taken to hospital for an injury to her face but has since been discharged.

Police are continuing to investigate and are looking to speak to the two men in the CCTV as they may be able to assist with enquiries.

A man, 18, has been arrested on suspicion of burglary and has been bailed pending further enquiries.

Police ask anyone with information to get in touch on 101.