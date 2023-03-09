Play Brightcove video

Take a look at these wonderful drone pictures from about Sutton this morning.

Snowstorms and high winds are causing travel disruption across swathes of Britain after the coldest March temperature in more than a decade was recorded overnight.

The Met Office has issued three amber warnings for “strong winds bringing blizzard conditions” and up to 16in (40cm) of snow in our region.

For Thursday, forecasters have predicted daytime temperatures in the low single figures and sub-zero temperatures overnight for much of the UK, with slightly warmer conditions in the south.

But those of you who were able to avoid the disruption have been able to send in your lovely photos and videos from today's snow day!

Watch this video from Steven Singh-Keating in Shropshire early this morning:

Play Brightcove video

As some schools were closed across the regions, families were able to play in the snow and make a snowman or two.

Like this family in Kings Heath, Birmingham:

Play Brightcove video

Of course, our pets had a great play in the snow too.

Can you spot the dog among the snowy branches in Great Barr?

Play Brightcove video

These sheep at Herdwicks of Highfields Farm on the edge of the Peak District in Staffordshire had been fed, watered and corned.

Lunar & Raven are enjoying the snow with Snowdrop joining them.