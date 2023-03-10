A man has been arrested after a Loughborough GP office was targeted with graffiti.

Pinfold Medical Practice was sprayed with paint on Tuesday night, including signs being crossed out, offensive language, multiple "final warning" messages.

A CCTV camera was also believed to have been targeted.

Leicestershire Police has confirmed a 40-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of criminal damage and released on police bail.

The offensive language has been temporarily covered up using laminated paper.A spokesperson for the police said: "Police are investigating a report of criminal damage at a premises in Pinfold Gate, Loughborough, after graffiti was sprayed on the side of a building."It is believed the damage was caused during the evening of Tuesday 7 March.

"Following police enquiries, a 40-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of criminal damage and has been released on police bail."

The group practice, in Pinfold Gate, said it had been targeted on Wednesday morning.

A post on Facebook reads: "The practice building has been subjected to vandalism: Apologies for an inconvenience whilst we deal with this."Images of the vandalism have also been shared on social media, with people getting in touch to show their support for the GP on their Facebook page.

One person wrote: "Sorry to hear this, hope that you get things sorted soon", while another said "Sorry to hear this."

Pinfold Medical Practice has been approached for comment.