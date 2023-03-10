Leicester City Council will keep its role of an elected mayor.

After a debate last night on the future of the office, the council decided to reject plans to scrap the elected mayor, currently held by Labour's Sir Peter Soulsby.

Councillors voted on two proposals:

To replace the current system with a committee style system - the vote failed with 20 councillors for and 32 against.

To replace it with a leader and cabinet model. This proved less popular, with 13 councillors supporting, 31 against and seven abstentions.

Sir Peter countered claims from rebels that too much power was placed in the hands of one person under the current system, saying the mayor has one vote, no power of veto and that councillors know their own minds.

He added that a day might come where a change in governance was the right thing for the city, but that that needs to be done with proper discussion and time for new processes to be implemented.

"You don't just walk away and say we will have a committee in a few weeks time," he said. "We would be living in a mess."

However, the city mayor refused to be drawn on suggestions from a number of councillors that the vote should be put to the public.

Labour councillor Stephan Gee said the decision over the future of the office should be made by the people of Leicester.

"Perhaps we should be looking at having a referendum after the May elections," he said. "We should be asking the people of Leicester."

Those supporting the motion claimed the city mayor system was undemocratic.

Jacky Nangreave, currently sitting as an independent councillor, who originally proposed the motion, said it would be better if the leadership of the council was selected each year.

But others said removing the choice from people of who to lead the city would be the truly undemocratic step.

Councillor Ted Cassidy, Labour, said the proposal to change the city mayor system would be a disaster if brought in.

He said: "The mayor is elected by voters in the city. You are taking from the people of Leicester the chance to vote in the person who leads the city."

Leicester's Conservative's have pledged to scrap the city mayor role within a year of taking office if they win May's elections.

There are currently 47 Labour councillors, two conservatives, four independents and one Liberal Democrat.