A steak, ale and stilton cheese pie named Moo-and-Blue has been crowned UK supreme champion at the British Pie Awards.

The winning pie from family-run Brockleby's in Leicestershire ate up competition from nearly 1,000 entries.

Brockleby's makes more pies in the Melton Mowbeborough than any other - and has added the top award to its more than 30 tasty accolades at the showcase.

But what does it take to be the upper crust? To go the distance and join the great pantheon of pie-makers?

Here at ITV Central we have the full low-down on what makes the perfect pie...

What are the British Pie Awards?

More than 150 judges lined up to find the UK's supreme champion.

Baking began on Wednesday in Britain's unofficial pie capital, Melton Mowbray.

Exactly 908 bakers from pubs, restaurants and other establishments served up fillings ranging from Marmite-and-cheese to lasagne.

Judges were recruited from major retailers, including Selfridges and Tesco, to work alongside chefs and pie experts.

Pies from the far North of Scotland to the tip of Cornwall competed. Today the champion was crowned.

150 judges chomped their way through more than 900 pies Credit: PA Images

The competition saw some unusual fillings including:

Balti pie

Vindaloo pie

Lasagne pie

Cheese and marmite pie

Alibaba pie

More than 900 pies competed with a range of different fillings Credit: PA Images

But...what makes a pie, a pie?

Matthew O'Callaghan, the organiser of the British Pie Awards stressed the real definition of a pie.

He said: "A pie is a filling totally enclosed in pastry and baked, NOT one of those casseroles with a biscuit on top.

"Fifteen years ago we discovered there was no award for pies.

"They are our greatest contribution to international cuisine. So we started the British Pie Awards.

"Year after year we've seen an increase in entries and this year has exceeded all expectations.

'A pie must have a filling totally enclosed in pastry' Credit: PA Images

"This is big cheese, if you win you have bragging rights for the whole year.

"On Wednesday we had the pleasure of enjoying some spectacular pies, and Brockleby's Pies has overcome exceptionally stiff competition for not only the best hot-eating savoury pie, but has triumphed over all entries and been crowned supreme champion.

"These awards celebrate the skill of British piemakers across the nation, so I'd like to say a particular congratulations to Brockleby's."