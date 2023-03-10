Police are searching for the owner of a dog, after another dog was injured during an attack in a Nottinghamshire park.

The incident happened at Gedling Country Park, Spring Lane, Lambley, at around 9.00am on Tuesday (7 March).

A dog, believed to be a Weimaraner, wasn’t on a lead and bit the other dog, a Hungarian Vizsla, on her side leaving her needing three stitches.

The owner of the offending dog is described as a white man, about 5ft 8ins tall, of slim to medium build and aged in his late 40s to early 50s.

He was wearing a fluorescent orange jacket and a dark-coloured bobble hat.

Police Constable Annie Bloomfield, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This was an extremely alarming and distressing incident for the injured dog’s owner.

“Our inquiries are ongoing to understand the full circumstances of what happened and we are urging the owner of the offending dog to come forward or anyone who recognises him from the description to get in touch with us.”

Anyone with any information is urged to call Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 423 of 7 March 2023, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.