Two teenagers have been jailed for the manslaughter of a 16-year-old who was fatally stabbed in Birmingham.

Ex-Nottingham Forest academy player Sekou Doucoure, 16, was stabbed on 12 July last year at an Esso petrol station on Nursery Road in Lozells.

Pierre Thomas, 18, of Birmingham, and a 17-year-old boy who cannot be named for legal reasons, were sentenced today at Coventry Crown Court.

Thomas fired a blank gun twice at Sekou as he was riding an electric scooter before being pursued through the streets, a trial at Coventry Crown Court heard.

Thomas and the 17-year-old boy then chased Sekou, before another man found him and approached Sekou, starting a fight.

Sekou, a keen footballer who once played for Nottingham Forest FC's academy, was then knifed in the chest with an eight-inch blade.

Sekou Doucoure Credit: WMP

Several other young men arrived as the fight finished, including Pierre Thomas and the youth.

The man who stabbed Sekou remains on the run, the court heard.

Both teenagers had been convicted following the trial on 15 February, of manslaughter and possession of an imitation firearm with intent to cause fear.

Police have named suspect Ishmael Farquharson as being involved in Sekou’s murder. He remains at large.

A £10,000 reward is being offered to anyone who can provide information to help find Ishmael Farquharson.

Pierre Thomas was sentenced to nine years for manslaughter with three years concurrent for the imitation firearm offence, less 224 days.

The 17-year-old youth was sentenced to nine years detention with three years concurrent (same offences) less 234 days.