Ten fire engines tackle large blaze at factory in Birmingham

Emergency services are tackling a "significant fire" at a commercial property in Birmingham.

West Midlands Fire Service says the blaze on Cato Street North, in Nechells, is being attended by 10 appliances and specialist resources after the fire engulfed a factory on a commercial premises.

The fire service told ITV Central that there are no injuries and further investigations into the fire will continue now the incident is being scaled down.

Residents are advised to close windows and doors, due to thick smoke in the area.

Cato Street North has been closed with traffic diversions in place and will remain so for some time.

