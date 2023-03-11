Couple's noisy Valentines Day romp lands them in court for criminal damage

A couple whose noisy Valentines Day sex disturbed other hotel guests have ended up with a £1,000 bill.Jamie Boultbee and his partner Kaylie Hursthouse had booked into the Moorlands Izaak Walton Hotel on 14 February.But their “over-exuberant intimacy” in the early hours of the next morning forced the Ilam hotel’s management to call the police.Officers were given a key to let themselves into the room after they got no reply to knocking on the door.Inside, they found Hursthouse drunk and slurring her words and damage to the bathroom door.

At North Staffordshire Justice Centre, the pair pleaded guilty to criminal damage and were made to hand over £500 each - some of which was to go to other guests whose nights were ruined by the pair.Prosecutor Karen Wright said police received a call from the hotel, close to Dovedale, just after midnight on February 15.Miss Wright said: "The night staff reported a group being rowdy. They were warned multiple times about their behaviour."The police arrived. They were let in by another guest who had been woken by the noise."Night staff had gone up to the troublesome room to speak to people in there.

"The police were escorted to Room 25, where the parties were. It was clear they were causing a noise nuisance and disturbance."There was no reply to knocking on the door. Police were given a key and entered the room."Hursthouse was heavily intoxicated and smelt of alcohol. She was slurring her words and was unsteady on her feet. Boultbee was lying in bed.

"Hursthouse said the reason for the noise was them having rough sex.

"She said a bruise to her head was from headbutting someone a few days earlier out of anger due to her losing a child."The hotel said £1,000 damage had been caused - and that £250 of that was to cover compensation the hotel had had to give to people in three other rooms.Mike Kimberley, representing Boultbee, of Branston Road, Burton, said his client, who has 33 previous convictions for 65 offences, is an alcoholic.Mr Kimberley said: "The young lady saw he was suffering from depression and thought it was a good idea to go away for a romantic night. They were totally inebriated, angry and whatever."The manager came. He was fully co-operative and Boultbee did say he would pay for any damage. He remembers kicking the bathroom door.

"The hotel has to be compensated. It is only right he pays £500 compensation."Doctors have told him if he continues with his current lifestyle he will be dead within two years."Mark Bromley, mitigating for Hursthouse, of Sycamore Road, Burton, who has no previous convictions, said: "Unfortunately this planned romantic over-exuberant intimacy caused a disturbance for other residents of the hotel."She also accepts that she should pay towards the problems that were caused.

"They spent nearly £200 for this break away for two days. They had to cut their stay short because of the incident."Magistrates handed Boultbee a 12 month conditional discharge and Hursthouse was given a six month conditional discharge.

Both defendants were ordered to pay £500 compensation, £135 costs and a £26 surcharge.