Gary Lineker is on his way to watch a Leicester City match, his son Harry has said.

He told reporters outside Lineker’s home in Barnes, south-west London, as he left to walk the dog: "He has gone to Leicester to watch the game. He will be back this evening."

It was announced on Friday that the presenter would "step back" from his presenting duties on Match of the Day after sparking controversy with a tweet accusing the home secretary of using Nazi-like language in her new immigration policy.

In a row over impartiality, the BBC said his absence from the programme would continue until there was "an agreed and clear position on his use of social media".

Following the decision, a growing list of stars - including former England footballers and MOTD regulars Alan Shearer and Ian Wright - refused to go on air in support of Lineker, triggering hours of sports scheduling to be pulled.

The BBC has said that Match Of The Day will go ahead this weekend without a presenter or pundits.

Teams also said they were planning to boycott BBC sports interviews today in solidarity.

In a statement released on Saturday afternoon, the BBC said it will air “limited sport programming” over the weekend and is “working hard to resolve the situation”.

