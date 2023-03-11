Police have cordoned off an area of Walsall town centre.

Investigations into an alleged incident on Newport Street are underway, with West Midlands Police currently in attendance.

Traffic has been diverted around the area and residents can expect to see a police presence for some time. It is not yet known what incident is being investigated.

In a statement, West Midlands Police said: "We are c urrently dealing with an incident at Newport Street in Walsall town centre. There is a cordon in place and the road remains closed while we investigate. We will provide more details as soon as we can."