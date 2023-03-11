A thug lured a disabled father outside a pub and punched him so hard he fractured his face and left him with a bleed to the brain.

CCTV played at Derby Crown Court showed George Churm knocking the victim, who only has the use of one arm, unconscious in the unprovoked attack.The 26-year-old, of Little Eaton, then "acted in the way a coward would" as he left the man bleeding on the ground while other pub-goers instead came to his aid.

Then, when he was interviewed by the police, he remained completely silent refusing to even answer "no comment" to each and every question he was asked.Handing him a two-year jail sentence, suspended for 18 months, Recorder Richard McConaghy said: "I have watched the CCTV footage and it is absolutely clear to me that the decision to go outside with him for a cigarette was a ruse.

"It is clear your intention was to take him away from the other people so you could assault him in the way you did."You were barely outside when you threw an incredibly hard punch straight to his face and you then acted in the way a coward would act, you turned away and left him.

"Did you stay with him? No, you left him there, lying in the road with blood on the pavement while other people took the responsibility."It's a sad fact of life that on a regular basis people die from being punched once to their face falling and falling to the floor.

"That did not happen here, but when you turned to leave you had no regard for the consequences."Why the police and CPS (Crown Prosecution Service) charged this as an ABH (and not a more serious GBH) I have no idea, but that's what they charged you with, what you pleaded guilty to and what I will sentence you for."[The victim] was obviously a vulnerable person, he's a man who only has the use of one arm and that must have been obvious to you that he would have had limited ability to defend himself when your attack was launched on him."Matt Hayes, prosecuting said the offence took place on the evening of Saturday, August 7, 2021, at the Queen's Head in Alfreton Road, Little Eaton.

He said the victim was there with his partner and their two children and Churm was there with his group of friends.The prosecutor said during the evening the two men spoke, but there was "no malice" or hint of the violence that was to come after the victim's partner and children left.

The judge said it was borne out of a previous incident that was nothing to do with the defendant.Mr Hayes showed CCTV which saw the defendant and victim go outside together for a cigarette and once they were out the door Churm punched the man hard to the face causing him to fall backwards, hit his head on the ground and immediately be rendered unconscious.He said: "Various people assist him before an ambulance is called and arrives.

"He had suffered a bleed to the brain and a fracture to more than one wall of the eye socket."He later suffered balance and behaviour issues and early morning headaches.

"The defendant was arrested and remained completely silent throughout the interview."The prosecutor read out two victim impact statements made by the man.

Mr Hayes said: "In the first, he says he is registered disabled as he only has the use of one arm and said 'this assault was completely unprovoked and I am struggling to come to terms with him attacking me because he was initially friendly'."He said 'the impact has left my family traumatised, I had to take three months off work on sick pay and he has been going out in the village laughing and giggling without a care in the world'."Churm, of Barley Close, pleaded guilty to assault occasioning actual bodily harm. He has no previous convictions.Justin Ablott, mitigating, said his client pleaded guilty at the first available opportunity, is training to become a mechanical engineer and his supervisor had provided a reference for the court hearing.

He said: "From the outset, can I acknowledge that the behaviour we saw on that footage is appalling and clearly crosses the custodial threshold."If he goes into custody he would lose his employment and many people will think 'that's his fault'.

"But this is out of character for this young man who apart from a few seconds outside a pub, in August 2021, is a useful member of society with a realistic prospect of rehabilitation."

As part of the suspended sentence order, Recorder McConaghy ordered Churm to carry out 140 hours of unpaid work and to take part in an electronically-monitored alcohol abstinence requirement for 120 days.