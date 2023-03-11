Weather warning for snow and ice extended in the Midlands

A weather warning has been extended throughout the weekend across the Midlands.

The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for snow and ice, which will stay in place from the evening of Saturday 11 March until 6am on Sunday 12 March.

The renewed warning will mostly affect areas of Derbyshire.

Further snow fall is expected to cause disruption and delays to motorists or those using public transport. According to the latest update, 1-3cm of snow is expected on ground above 200m, with 5-10cm possible on ground higher than 400m.

The weather warning comes into effect on Saturday evening Credit: Met Office UK

It follows days of heavy snowfall that caused disruption across the region.

Emergency services rescued eight people who were trapped in heavy snowfall for more than 12 hours in Staffordshire.

Staffordshire Police said “artic conditions” since Thursday night caused a number of vehicles to get stuck – particularly on the A53 and the A523 near the town of Leek. It said some people were stranded inside their vehicles in sub-zero temperatures for more than 12 hours.

East Midlands Airport was closed on Friday morning around three hours and flights were suspended at Birmingham Airport for around an hour to clear snow from the runway.

