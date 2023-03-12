An alleged stabbing in Redditch left a 26-year-old man fighting for his life.

Police launched an attempted murder probe after the alleged attack in the early hours of today, Sunday, March 12.

The victim was "repeatedly stabbed" around 12.35am soon after leaving The Oast House pub in Papermill Lane in a white Audi Q3.

The man made his own way to Redditch's Alexandra Hospital but was in a life-threatening condition, police said.

West Mercia Police said the victim was transferred to Edgbaston's Queen Elizabeth Hospital, where he remained in a critical condition.

A 26-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and remained in police custody.

Officers appealed for anyone who was at Oast House pub until late to contact them.

Det Chief Insp Gareth Lougher, said: “We’re in the very early stages of this investigation and are not yet sure where the attack took place.

"However, we know the victim left the Oast House pub on Papermill Drive in a white Audi Q3 at around 11.55pm.

"CCTV shows people in the car park at around the same time and we are really keen to speak to them as they could be vital witnesses.

“We’re particularly keen to identify a group of around 8-10 men who were in the car park at the time the victim left.

"If you are one of these people, or were in the pub last night and have any information which may help our investigation, I’d ask you to please get in touch as soon as possible."

The Oast House pub has issued a statement saying it hopes to open its doors soon.

The full message from 'Emma and the team' reads: "We are currently helping the police with an investigation.

"The incident hasn't happened here but the car park is currently blocked off and police are in attendance.

"Thank you to those that have messaged to see if we are ok. We are hoping it will all be sorted by opening time.

"Much love and thanks for your continued support."