Police launch murder probe after man fatally stabbed at Walsall nightclub

Police have launched a murder probe after a man was fatally stabbed at a nightclub.

The 29-year-old victim was knifed at Valesha's in Walsall town centre on Saturday, March 11.

Police were alerted just after 5am and he was rushed to hospital, but was pronounced dead around an hour later.

His family has been told and were being supported by specialist officers.

No arrests have yet been made and Newport Street in Walsall has been sealed off throughout the day.

Detectives were viewing CCTV from the nightclub and the West Midlands force said it understood a scuffle took place before the stabbing.

It said people who were in the club at the time might not have realised what happened and urged them to come forward.

Anyone with information should call 101, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.