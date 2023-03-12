Principal whose 'strict rules' sparked parent and pupil protest leaves role

A principal whose strict new rules sparked an unprecedented pupil and parent protest outside a high school has left his role.

Rob Kelsall completed his last day at The Discovery Academy in Bentilee, Stoke-on-Trent, on March 10.

He will take up a new role within Alpha Academies Trust (AAT), which runs the school. Mr Kelsall has been replaced by acting principal Jayne Schofield.In recent weeks, relationships between parents, students and the school have become strained.Pupils and parents were unhappy with a decision to install metal gates on most toilets, the introduction of a 'reset room' for rule-breaking pupils, and Mr Kelsall's derogatory remarks about false eyelashes - for which he later apologised.A protest, involving children and parents - some with placards aimed directly at Mr Kelsall - took place on February 13.

The change in leadership was announced in a letter to parents, signed by AAT chief executive Simon French, yesterday afternoon (March 10).Parents will learn more about the future direction of the school at a meeting on Monday (March 13).Mr French wrote: "As CEO of Alpha Academies Trust, I want to inform you that from Monday 13 March Mr Kelsall will be taking on a new role within the trust.

"Jayne Schofield, a highly-experienced headteacher with a proven track record of leadership in good schools, will become the acting principal."Jayne Schofield is dedicated to providing the best education for our students, believing in supporting each and every one so they can reach their full potential."You will have an opportunity to meet with myself, the new acting principal, and some of the leadership team at our parental meeting on Monday evening at 5pm.

"The meeting will be face-to-face and an opportunity for leaders to discuss plans and take feedback from parents."In a letter to parents and carers, Mr Kelsall wrote: "I would like to let you know that I will be taking on an exciting new role leading achievement for the Alpha Academies Trust from Monday, 13th March."This is an important opportunity to work intensively to raise standards across the Trust and a particular area that I have a great passion for."I would like to offer my full support for the new Acting Principal of the Academy and will be working closely with her and other Principals in the Trust to make the best life chances for our students."