Cat Timmy, aged 20, which is equivalent to 100 in human years, is thought to be one of the oldest cats in the care of the RSPCA.

And now he's looking for a special retirement home.

He came into the care of the RSPCA Burton-Upon-Trent and District Branch in Stretton after his owner was no longer able to cope with him, as he kept sitting in the road, which resulted in people taking him to the vets and centres nearby.

Staff at the RSPCA have described Timmy as a loving boy.

They say although he has a small cancer growth on his face - it isn’t affecting his quality of life.

Timmy has a small cancer growth on his face Credit: RSPCA

RSPCA's Georgia Coxon said: “He's a very special boy who as you can imagine at the age of 20, might not have long left but certainly has enough love to give in the meantime and deserves comfort in the time he has left.

“He's doing really well for his age, although, he will be on hyperthyroid medication for the rest of his life and has a small cancer growth on his face - but this isn’t currently affecting his quality of life and isn’t in need of treatment."

Georgia added: “Now he's in a foster home Timmy, is kept as an indoor cat and has settled in well.

"His new owner would need to do the same and keep him indoors.

"Please do get in touch if you could provide a loving retirement home for the lovely Timmy!”