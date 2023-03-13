A man has died after being pulled from a car by fire fighters following a two-car crash in Dudley this morning.

The crash happened at the junction of High Arcal Road and the B4176 in Gornalwood.

West Midlands Ambulance Service sent two ambulances, a paramedic officer and a MERIT trauma doctor and critical care paramedic to the scene at 6:42am.

The driver of the second car had sustained non-life threatening injuries. She was given treatment from ambulance staff before being taken to Russells Hall Hospital.

A West Midlands Ambulance spokeswoman said: "Upon arrival, we found a man and a woman who were the drivers of each vehicle.

"The man was extricated from the vehicle by the fire service. Once extricated, ambulance staff immediately began administering advanced life support to him.

"Unfortunately, despite their best efforts, it became clear that nothing more could be done to save him and he was confirmed deceased at the scene.

"The driver of the second car was assessed and had sustained non-life threatening injuries.

"She received treatment from ambulance staff at the scene before being conveyed to Russells Hall Hospital for further assessment."