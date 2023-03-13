Former Private Eye cartoonist Bill Tidy dies aged 89

Bill Tidy, the cartoonist who appeared on shows including Countdown and Countryfile, has died at the age of 89.

The death of Mr Tidy, who lived in Leicestershire, was announced on his Facebook page by his family.

The post said: "It is with huge sadness that I have to share with you the tragic news that we lost our dad who is not only the most brilliant cartoonist (and) the very best dad two sons, a son in law and a daughter could ever wish for."

Last summer, the cartoonist waited almost 24 hours at the Leicester Royal Infirmary's accident and emergency department (A&E).

The then 88-year-old was taken to the Midlands hospital in an ambulance for a serious chest infection but had to wait in the vehicle before being admitted.

Mr Tidy did not receive any formal artistic training, instead working for the Royal Engineers in the Army before becoming a cartoonist.

His career began when he sold a sketch to a Japanese newspaper in 1955.

Among his cartoons included The Cloggies, which appeared in the Private Eye from 1967 to 1981, and The Fosdyke Saga, which ran in a national newspaper from 1971 to 1985.

The Fosdyke Saga was so popular that it was even made into a radio drama.

He was also awarded an MBE in 2000 for his services to journalism.