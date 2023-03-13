A fly tipper who dumped a large amount of waste in Walsall has admitted his crime after a cordoned off crime scene tape was placed around the rubbish.

The waste was left on Whitehall Road and within a day of it being taped up, Walsall Council’s contact centre received a call with information leading to the name and contact details of the person responsible.

The project, between Walsall Council and 'One Palfrey Big Local' has seen officers cordoning off fly tipped waste like a crime scene under investigation.

It was launched in February in an effort to deter people from committing fly tipping offences in future.

Once the fly tipped waste has been investigated and removed, officers then use spray paint to leave a message as a warning to anyone thinking of dumping their rubbish illegally.

Councillor Garry Perry, Deputy Leader and Portfolio Holder for Resilient Communities, said: “This result shows that our no-nonsense attitude towards fly tipping is paying off. I hope this serves as a warning to anyone who thinks it’s acceptable to dump rubbish on our streets and in our green spaces that we will find you and you will be punished for it.”

Meanwhile, Councillor Kerry Murphy, Portfolio Holder for Clean and Green, said it's "not easy" to change people's attitudes and behaviors.

He added that the team had to "think outside of the box" to find a solution to fly tipping, which has become a "major problem" across Walsall.

Imrana Niazi – Chair of One Palfrey Big Local, added: “I am really proud of the success of this project so far and it has been a pleasure to work with Walsall Council to help reduce fly tipping and improve the community."

The individual that came forward to admit to dumping rubbish has been given seven days grace to resolve the situation before criminal charges will be brought.

