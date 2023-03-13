A 26-year-old man who was stabbed multiple times in a pub attack is now in a stable condition, police said.

Officers launched an attempted murder probe after the attack in the early hours of Sunday, March 12.

They said the victim was repeatedly stabbed at around 12.35am soon after leaving The Oast House pub in Papermill Lane in a white Audi Q3.

The man made his own way to Redditch's Alexandra Hospital but was in a life-threatening condition.

West Mercia Police said the victim was transferred to Edgbaston's Queen Elizabeth Hospital where he is now in a stable condition.

Another 26-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, but has now been released on bail.

Detective Chief Inspector Gareth Lougher, said: “I’d like to thank everyone who has come forward so far with information to help our investigation.

“Our enquiries are progressing well but we’re still looking to identify anyone who was in the car park of the Oast House pub at around midnight. We’re particularly keen to speak to a group of 8-10 males who were seen in the area at the time as they could have vital information.

“If you are one of these people, or were in the pub on Saturday night and have any information which may help our investigation, I’d ask you to please get in touch as soon as possible.”

