Play Brightcove video

Terrifying ram-raid footage shows a pickup truck smashing into a jewellery shop

Five men have been sentenced to a total of 72 years in jail, after carrying out a raid of almost £300,000 on a jewellery shop in Birmingham.

The attack happened in broad daylight with the public filming the incident and uploading it to social media.

A stolen Toyota Hilux was driven twice into the front of the shop on Ladypool Road, sending glass cabinets flying and only missing the business owner's head by "a matter of inches".

Three men armed with sledgehammers then went into and began stashing jewellery in bags, while a fourth man remained in the car, and a fifth acted as 'crowd control' waving an axe at witnesses.

A stolen Toyota Hilux was driven twice into the front of the shop in Sparkbrook in Birmingham Credit: BPM Media

A jury at Birmingham Crown Court previously found all five men guilty of conspiracy to rob and having an offensive weapon.

Today they were sentenced to a total of 72 years: