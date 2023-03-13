Breaking News
Five men jailed for total of 72 years after £300k raid on Sparkbrook jewellery shop
Terrifying ram-raid footage shows a pickup truck smashing into a jewellery shop
Five men have been sentenced to a total of 72 years in jail, after carrying out a raid of almost £300,000 on a jewellery shop in Birmingham.
The attack happened in broad daylight with the public filming the incident and uploading it to social media.
A stolen Toyota Hilux was driven twice into the front of the shop on Ladypool Road, sending glass cabinets flying and only missing the business owner's head by "a matter of inches".
Three men armed with sledgehammers then went into and began stashing jewellery in bags, while a fourth man remained in the car, and a fifth acted as 'crowd control' waving an axe at witnesses.
A jury at Birmingham Crown Court previously found all five men guilty of conspiracy to rob and having an offensive weapon.
Today they were sentenced to a total of 72 years:
Justin Boylan, aged 51, of School Acre Road, Shard End was sentenced to 14-years.
John Gourlay, aged 49, of Pershore Road, Selly Oak was sentenced to 16-years.
Trevor Leek, aged 44, of Southgate Road, Birmingham was sentenced to 14-years and 6 months.
Hassan Zulfiqar, aged 26, of Kinver Croft, Birmingham was sentenced to 12 years.
And his cousin Arfan Latif, 38, of the same road was sentenced to 16 years.