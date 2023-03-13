Nottingham Castle could fully reopen in June if councillors give plans the green light next week.

The Nottingham Castle Trust, which operated the historic site on behalf of the council, announced it was going into liquidation towards the end of November, meaning the castle and its grounds closed with immediate effect.

Just 18 months earlier, it had reopened following a multi-million pound renovation that took three years to complete.

Nottingham City Council plans to take the operation of the castle site back into its museums and galleries service.

If approved, events planned from as early as May could go ahead. Local people as well as visitors will once again be able to enjoy the city’s key historical site.

An activation period of around three months to recruit and train staff and set up any systems and processes for fully reopening the castle would be required.

Further details about the proposed programme of activities and pricing structure would follow if a decision is taken to reopen.

Alongside the reopening, it is proposed to undertake a lessons learned exercise as part of an assessment into how to best operate the castle.

This will help inform future decisions around what would provide the council with the delivery model for the site that allows for the best experience for all visitors.

The decision is being taken after the castle closed last November following the external operator Nottingham Castle Trust declaring itself insolvent.

The trust put its liquidation down to lower-than-expected visitor numbers, the lasting impact of Covid, the ongoing cost of living crisis and a "threefold increase" in its own bills.

All the features of the redeveloped site will be available to visitors under the council’s proposals.

The City Council’s Portfolio Holder for Leisure, Culture & Planning, Cllr Pavlos Kotsonis, said: “We know there is a lot of love for Nottingham Castle and we were all devastated when it closed last year.

“We committed to looking at ways to reopen the castle as soon as possible after Nottingham Castle Trust went into liquidation and handed the site back to us.

"This report recommends a way to do that by using the expertise of the council’s well-established Museums and Galleries service, which has previously run the site and has the skills, specialist knowledge and cultural partnership connections to quickly mobilise and successfully animate the site with a programme of activities.

“It is important to get this right and officers have worked tirelessly to achieve that, I am proud of the work done."

