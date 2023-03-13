A man has died and another man has been critically injured after being stabbed at a property in Birmingham.

The incident happened at house on Cadbury Drive in Castle Bromwich just after 1.00pm this afternoon (Monday 13 March).

One man who was stabbed died at the scene.

A second man, who was also stabbed, has been taken to hospital in a critical condition.

West Midlands Police says the offenders fled the scene in a car which was tracked by police helicopter to Chatham Road in Northfield.

Two men and one woman have been arrested on suspicion of murder.

Police say initial investigations suggest it was a targeted attack.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101.