Police name victim of fatal Walsall nightclub stabbing

A man who was stabbed to death at a Walsall nightclub has been named by police.

Akeem Francis-Kerr was fatally stabbed at Valesha's nightclub, also known locally as Colliseum, on Newport Street in the town centre just after 5 am on Saturday, March 11.

Despite the efforts of medics, he was pronounced dead at around 6 am while being taken to hospital.

A cordon was placed near Valesha's nightclub and a section of Newport Street. Credit: BPM Media

The family of the 29-year-old have released a tribute to him.

His family said: "The universe has lost one of the greatest of men and his unmatched energy, mindset and love will forever live on."

West Midlands Police have launched a murder investigation and say they are speaking to witnesses and reviewing CCTV footage from around the area. Detective Inspector Ade George, leading the investigation, said: "Our thoughts are with Akeem’s family and friends as they come to terms with this terrible loss."

"We continue to urge people to come forward with information, a man has died and his family have the right to know what happened to him."