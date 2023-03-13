Prince Edward will visit Derby and Nottingham today, to mark the announcement that he is the new Patron of The Duke of Edinburgh’s Award and International Award.

The Duke takes on the patronages previously held by his father, Prince Philip, who founded the Award in 1956.

The King conferred his late father’s title the Duke of Edinburgh on his brother Prince Edward, Buckingham Palace announced on Friday (10 March).

He will meet young people in Derby and Nottingham today (Tuesday 14 March) who are working on their Duke of Edinburgh’s Award.

DofE volunteers at a Nottingham city farm will meet Prince Edward, along with young people at Balfour Beatty’s national hub in Derby.

The Duke will also visit Portland College in Mansfield, a residential education and therapy college for young people.

The visit will celebrate the "amazing commitment and passion of DofE volunteers and highlight the charity’s work to break down barriers for young people from marginalised communities, from deprived areas, or who require specialist support to do their DofE", according to the Duke of Edinburgh's Award.

Prince Philip founded the Duke of Edinburgh's Award in 1956 in the UK. Credit: PA Images

The Duke of Edinburgh's Award was launched in the United Kingdom in 1956 by Prince Philip, at the instigation of Kurt Hahn, the educational pioneer and founding headmaster of Gordonstoun School.

The Award is a balanced programme of activities available to all young people between the ages of 14-24 that "develops the whole person in an environment of social interaction and team work".

Prince Edward has been a passionate supporter of the DofE and International Award for decades, having achieved his own Gold Award in 1986.

The Duke has been a Trustee of the DofE since 1988 and of the International Award since 2006.

HRH The Duke of Edinburgh said: “Some say The Duke of Edinburgh’s Award is in my DNA; it’s certainly been a major part of my life for a very long time. Being asked to take on the role of Patron after my father is a particular honour and quite a responsibility.

"Sustaining and enhancing what is arguably his greatest legacy around the world matters a great deal to me, as does pursuing The Award’s long-term ambition of universal access so that every eligible young person has the opportunity to participate.

"Above all, I hope to ensure The Award to which my father gave his title, those that achieve it, and those who deliver it continue to enjoy the recognition they so richly deserve.”