A planned strike by thousands of National Express bus drivers in the West Midlands has been called off.

The Unite union said it was in response to an improved pay offer, which would now be put to members.

Industrial action was scheduled to begin this Thursday, 16 March and over 3,200 drivers and more than 200 engineers were set to walk out in a dispute over pay.

The strike has been suspended, Unite said, to allow for an improved offer to be balloted on by members.

If the offer is rejected, all out indefinite strike action will begin on Monday, 20 March, the union said.

National Express West Midlands previously said the threat of action was "extremely disappointing".

Unite regional officer Sulinder Singh said: “Following significant progress with the company in negotiations, an improved pay offer was made. Strike action scheduled to begin this Thursday has been postponed to allow our members to vote on the offer.”

