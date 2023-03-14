A medical centre evacuated after reports of 'unknown spillage'

Emergency services at the scene Credit: BPM Media

A Sutton Coldfield hospital was evacuated after people inside reportedly 'felt nauseous'.

Firefighters evacuated Sutton Cottage Hospital at around 2pm this afternoon (Tuesday) following reports of an unknown spillage.

West Midlands Ambulance Service said three people have been assessed after falling ill.

Police closed a section of Birmingham Road, where the hospital is based, both ways.

A West Midlands Fire Service spokesperson said: "We were called at 2.02pm with reports of a spillage of an unknown chemical on the ground floor of Sutton Coldfield Cottage Hospital. We sent crews from Sutton Coldfield and Erdington and a hazardous materials team.

"We are trying to establish what it is and the quantity of it."

West Midlands Fire Service sent crews from Sutton Coldfield and Erdington to Sutton Cottage Hospital.

Birmingham Community Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust said the incident was only "minor" after the Sutton Coldfield hospital was evacuated earlier today.

A trust spokesperson said: "Having investigated, this turns out to have been a minor incident with minimal disruption but necessary precautionary protocols were followed.

"Some fumes from that adhesive appear to have been smelt inside via an open window.

Someone attending a clinic complained of feeling unwell and so the ambulance service was called as a precaution and building evacuated."