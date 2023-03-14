A £1.2bn devolution deal which will see powers handed to West Midlands Mayor Andy Street is set to be announced by the Chancellor.

In his Spring Budget, Jeremy Hunt, will hand over more control of key departments like housing, education and transport to the West Midlands Combined Authority as part of a ’trailblazer’ devolution deal, hoped at maximise levelling up opportunities.

Described as a "deeper devolution" the region will be able to approve its own spending, rather than having to seek agreements with Whitehall.

Insiders hope this marks the "beginning of the end" of the "begging bowl culture" after UK regional leaders voiced annoyance at the process of cash being handed from Central Government upon request.

It's understood calls for powers to raise taxes locally have been rejected but it is reported government insiders think in the future mayors could be given more control over setting tax rates.

Greater Manchester is also to be given more powers and funding. Both regions are being seen as test cases for devolution being rolled out to other city regions.

As part of the deal money has been set aside for certain infrastructure projects.

A further £60m will act as a "springboard" to the extension of the Midlands Metro Tramline between Dudley and Brierley Hill.

The line currently only has full funding for Wednesbury to Dudley town centre.

"Trailblazer Devolution Deal"

Housing

As part of the deal, hundreds of millions of pounds will be granted for building new homes and affordable new homes.

The West Midlands Mayor currently has devolved compulsory purchase powers, and has spoken of wanting to be able to stipulate what proportion of new developments should be affordable housing, similar to the Mayor of London.

Fiscal Devolution

Since 2017 the West Midlands is one of several regions piloting an initiative to retain 100% of its business rates income, with this due to end after this financial year.

As part of the devolution deal, the retention of business rates will continue for another 10 years, giving the Combined Authority tens of millions of pounds.

It's hoped keeping taxes raised in the region gives a more "sustainable income".

Levelling Up Zones

Six "Levelling Up Zones" are to be created in the West Midlands, which could include incentives to encourage investment in areas in need of regeneration.

These are separate from "Investment Zones" which the government says the West Midlands is to be one of, bringing £80 million over five years including tax incentives.

The Investment Zones plan has been scaled back from what Liz Truss announced during her time in office.

