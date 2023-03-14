Play Brightcove video

The family of a disabled man have said they have been told to organise their own transport, if they want him to attend a day care centre - when he leaves his special needs college in the summer.

Joseph O'Reggio, who's from Wolverhampton was left with severe brain damage, and he now has 24 hour care for his severe needs after complications at birth.

Currently, his local council arrange his transport to college, but they authority have said when he makes the move to an adult day centre they'll no longer offer that service.

His mum, Rachel said: "It's so important for Joe to have routine structure in his life, as he would if he would've been going to work, going to university.

"He needs to have that daily routine, of everyday, get up, get ready and go and meet his peers.

"It's a necessity to our kids, Jospeh can't get on the bus to go there, he can't drive himself there. It's a necessity for him, he's an adult in his own right."

The couple have full time jobs and other responsibilities to attend to. They believe the council should step in and provide transport.

His dad, Julian, said: "Obviously we've been through this on a number of occasions, from school to college transition and now into adult services transition.

"His situation isn't going to change, he's going to need this support for the rest of his life.

"So why do we need to keep jumping through the same hoops to get what we feel should be a standard provision?"

In a statement, Wolverhampton City Council said it is working within the Care Act: "We can assure you that we work closely with families to plan the care and support they need to lead as independent a life as is possible.

"Supporting people in their caring role and enabling them to continue to work is also our priority.

"To ensure fairness to all, the council uses its policies and considers all available options to make equitable decisions with families."